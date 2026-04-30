Planet Fitness (PLNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $299.2080 million for the quarter. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.380 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $376.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 97.97%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Planet Fitness to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $64.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $63.41 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The company's 50 day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Macquarie Infrastructure dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.64.

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Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,458 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company's stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. Established in 1992, the company designs and equips its clubs to offer a non-intimidating workout environment, often marketed under its “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy. Planet Fitness markets affordable membership plans and a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, positioning itself to attract casual and first-time gym users.

The company operates through a network of franchised and company-owned clubs.

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