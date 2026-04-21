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Planet Image International (NASDAQ:YIBO) Shares Up 1% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Planet Image International logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Planet Image International (NASDAQ:YIBO) shares rose about 1% to $0.97 on Monday (trading as high as $0.99), but volume was thin at roughly 1,751 shares — a 78% decline from its average daily volume.
  • Analysts remain negative on the stock: Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "Sell (d)" and MarketBeat reports an average rating of "Sell."
  • Despite the sell consensus, an institutional investor — SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC — bought a new position of 32,600 shares (about $31,000) during the fourth quarter.
  • Interested in Planet Image International? Here are five stocks we like better.

Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO - Get Free Report) rose 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 1,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 8,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9603.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Planet Image International in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Image International presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on YIBO

Planet Image International Stock Up 1.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Image International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Planet Image International stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Planet Image International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Image International, Inc NASDAQ: YIBO is a provider of digital printing solutions focused on the issuance of secure identification and promotional cards. Through its PIID Solutions division, the company develops, manufactures and distributes desktop and inline card printers, consumables such as ribbons and laminates, as well as photo capture and card design software. Its offerings support a range of use cases including employee badges, student and visitor ID cards, event passes and loyalty cards.

In addition to its core hardware and consumable products, Planet Image International delivers professional services that encompass system integration, on-site installation, technical support and user training.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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