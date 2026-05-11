PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million.

Here are the key takeaways from PLBY Group's conference call:

Consolidated revenue rose to $30.2 million (+5% YoY) and Adjusted EBITDA jumped to about $5 million , up 111% and marking the company's fifth consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA.

Consolidated revenue rose to (+5% YoY) and jumped to about , up 111% and marking the company's fifth consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA. Playboy closed the UTG China transaction, used initial proceeds to pay down $15 million of debt (gross debt ~$145M) and expects nearly $37M more from UTG that would push net debt well below $100 million .

Playboy closed the transaction, used initial proceeds to pay down of debt (gross debt ~$145M) and expects nearly $37M more from UTG that would push net debt well below . Honey Birdette drove results with net revenue of $18.8 million (+15.4% YoY), six consecutive quarters of double‑digit brick‑and‑mortar comps, ~40% U.S. four‑wall margins, a ~40% reduction in future build‑out costs, and plans to open five new U.S. stores.

drove results with net revenue of (+15.4% YoY), six consecutive quarters of double‑digit brick‑and‑mortar comps, ~40% U.S. four‑wall margins, a ~40% reduction in future build‑out costs, and plans to open five new U.S. stores. Management is re‑energizing the media/brand with the Karol G cover (billions of impressions), has launched preliminary subscriptions, and is scaling paid voting contests that management says could generate multi‑seven‑figure revenue while feeding its paywall audience.

Management is re‑energizing the media/brand with the cover (billions of impressions), has launched preliminary subscriptions, and is scaling paid voting contests that management says could generate multi‑seven‑figure revenue while feeding its paywall audience. Licensing revenue was slightly lower at $10.9 million as the company is intentionally letting smaller or off‑brand licensees expire to pursue fewer, larger partners — a strategic shift that may compress near‑term licensing income while aiming to increase long‑term brand value.

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PLBY Group Stock Performance

PLBY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.73. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,504,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,101. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. PLBY Group has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $199.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at PLBY Group

In other PLBY Group news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 18,502 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $33,858.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,245,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,428,432.35. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 90,896 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $161,794.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 1,688,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,848.62. The trade was a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,988 shares of company stock worth $370,560. Insiders own 38.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of PLBY Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 41,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,895 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 35,658 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,688,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 26,060 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc is a global media and lifestyle company best known for its iconic Playboy brand. The company operates across multiple business segments, including consumer products, licensing, subscription commerce, sexual wellness and digital offerings. Through its diversified portfolio, PLBY Group brings its signature aesthetic and brand heritage to categories such as apparel, accessories, gaming, beverages, home goods and intimate lifestyle products.

In the consumer products segment, PLBY Group designs and markets a range of branded goods under licensing agreements with major retailers and distributors worldwide.

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