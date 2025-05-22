PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

PLDT (NYSE:PHI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

PLDT Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of PHI opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. PLDT has a 12-month low of $20.29 and a 12-month high of $29.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $991.52 million during the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 22.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PLDT will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PLDT by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,536,883 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,042,000 after buying an additional 254,110 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PLDT during the first quarter worth about $5,891,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PLDT by 1,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,992 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 128,213 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in PLDT by 14.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,974 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 15,610 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in PLDT by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,757 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company's stock.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

