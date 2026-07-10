Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $246.6667.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Plexus from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Plexus from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

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Insider Activity

In other Plexus news, EVP Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $865,732.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,306,423.50. This represents a 16.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total value of $813,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,252.11. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,981 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,318. Insiders own 1.78% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 240 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Plexus by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 250 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the second quarter worth $108,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $270.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.88. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $307.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.18. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 4.35%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Plexus's revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Plexus has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plexus will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. NASDAQ: PLXS is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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