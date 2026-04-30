Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Plexus updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 2.020-2.180 EPS.

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Plexus Price Performance

PLXS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.58. 753,812 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.75. The business's 50-day moving average price is $210.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.98. Plexus has a 1-year low of $115.35 and a 1-year high of $259.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $165.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Plexus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Plexus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Plexus from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $204.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Plexus

Insider Transactions at Plexus

In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,321 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.12, for a total value of $466,799.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,508.32. The trade was a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Zycinski sold 1,399 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.99, for a total transaction of $288,180.01. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 50,995 shares of company stock worth $10,345,971 in the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 583.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Plexus News

Here are the key news stories impacting Plexus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reported record Q2 revenue of ~$1.16B (up ~18.7% YoY) and beat top‑line estimates; several outlets also show adjusted EPS above consensus and Plexus raised its fiscal Q3 EPS and revenue guidance (Q3 EPS guide 2.020–2.180 vs. street ~1.93). Plexus' Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Reported record Q2 revenue of ~$1.16B (up ~18.7% YoY) and beat top‑line estimates; several outlets also show adjusted EPS above consensus and Plexus raised its fiscal Q3 EPS and revenue guidance (Q3 EPS guide 2.020–2.180 vs. street ~1.93). Positive Sentiment: Plexus’ press release and filings show GAAP operating margin expansion (reported ~5.3%), record quarterly revenue and a raised revenue target for Q3 ($1.2B–$1.3B), which supports the company’s growth narrative and analyst buy ratings/price targets. Plexus Announces Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results

Plexus’ press release and filings show GAAP operating margin expansion (reported ~5.3%), record quarterly revenue and a raised revenue target for Q3 ($1.2B–$1.3B), which supports the company’s growth narrative and analyst buy ratings/price targets. Neutral Sentiment: Plexus announced a planned CFO transition: Patrick Jermain will retire after 15+ years; company calls it a disciplined, planned succession — read as expected but worth monitoring for execution risk during the transition. Plexus Announces Planned Chief Financial Officer Transition

Plexus announced a planned CFO transition: Patrick Jermain will retire after 15+ years; company calls it a disciplined, planned succession — read as expected but worth monitoring for execution risk during the transition. Negative Sentiment: Some data providers flagged a mixed/missed EPS picture on different bases (Quiver reported diluted EPS ~$1.82 vs. some estimates near $1.92), and that writeup also highlights notable insider selling and weaker operating cash flow — factors that likely triggered short‑term selling pressure. Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Stock Falls on Q2 2026 Earnings

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. NASDAQ: PLXS is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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