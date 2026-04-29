Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Up 10% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG - Get Free Report) rose 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.3320. Approximately 72,854,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 87,900,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Get Plug Power alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Plug Power

Here are the key news stories impacting Plug Power this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. TD Cowen lowered Plug Power from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.03.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Plug Power

Plug Power Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm's 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 229.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The business had revenue of $225.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Plug Power, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its stake in Plug Power by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 13,000 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc is a U.S.-based company specializing in the design and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems that serve as clean energy replacements for conventional batteries in electric vehicles and material handling equipment. Its core solutions include ProGen fuel cell engines, GenDrive power systems for forklifts and warehouse vehicles, and GenFuel hydrogen refueling infrastructure. These offerings are sold as standalone components or integrated turnkey solutions under the GenKey brand, providing customers with on-site refueling, equipment installation and maintenance services.

In addition to its fuel cell and refueling products, Plug Power develops backup power and off-grid energy solutions through its GenSure line, which targets telecommunications, data centers and utility applications.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Plug Power, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Plug Power wasn't on the list.

While Plug Power currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here