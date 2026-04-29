POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Trading Down 13.7% - Here's Why

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 13.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $6.9270. Approximately 12,649,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 16,014,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

Get POET Technologies alerts: Sign Up

More POET Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting POET Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of POET Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered POET Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell" and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on POET

POET Technologies Stock Down 19.5%

The stock has a market cap of $853.51 million, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On POET Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its position in shares of POET Technologies by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 618,604 shares of the company's stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POET Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,707,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of POET Technologies by 75.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 413,333 shares of the company's stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 177,341 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of POET Technologies by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,468 shares of the company's stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 44,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POET Technologies in the second quarter worth about $619,000. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company's stock.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc is a Canadian fabless semiconductor company focused on the development and commercialization of integrated silicon photonics platforms. Leveraging proprietary POET Optical Interposer™ technology, the company designs and manufactures optical input/output (I/O) solutions that enable high-bandwidth, low-power data transmission between electronic chips and fiber-optic networks. By integrating optical waveguides, lasers, detectors and electronic drivers onto a single chip, POET aims to address the growing demand for faster, more energy-efficient data connectivity in telecommunications, data centers and high-performance computing applications.

The company’s core products include silicon photonics interposer arrays, active optical cables and optical transceiver modules.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider POET Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and POET Technologies wasn't on the list.

While POET Technologies currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here