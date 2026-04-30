Polaris (NYSE:PII) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.28% from the company's current price.

PII has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Polaris to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Polaris from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Polaris from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Polaris from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.00.

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Polaris Price Performance

Shares of Polaris stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.49. The stock had a trading volume of 597,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,362. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.17. Polaris has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $75.25. The business's 50-day moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average is $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.65 billion. Polaris had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Polaris

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 35,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $2,344,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 136,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,113,072.46. This represents a 20.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin D. Duke sold 10,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $674,213.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,770.44. This represents a 25.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 50,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,183 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Polaris by 0.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,913 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Polaris by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Polaris by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company's stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 2.8% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company's stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Polaris News

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About Polaris

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company's legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

Further Reading

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