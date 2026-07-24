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Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Down 7.3% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Polestar Automotive Holding UK logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) fell 7.3% in mid-day trading Friday, touching a low of $14.05 and last trading around $13.93 on much lighter-than-average volume.
  • Analyst sentiment remains weak: Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock to sell, and MarketBeat reports a current consensus rating of “Sell” with one hold and two sell ratings.
  • Despite the price decline, there was some insider and institutional buying recently, including purchases by two directors and several hedge funds, though institutional ownership remains relatively low at 1.02%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY - Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $13.9290. Approximately 14,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 177,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSNY. Wall Street Zen cut Polestar Automotive Holding UK from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings raised Polestar Automotive Holding UK from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Report on PSNY

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Polestar Automotive Holding UK

In related news, Director Karl-Thomas Neumann bought 2,009 shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $34,012.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,406.14. This represents a 33.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francesca Paola Leandr Gamboni bought 1,709 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $30,010.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,147.52. This trade represents a 55.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,829 shares of company stock valued at $396,522 and sold 4,211 shares valued at $74,450. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,893 shares of the company's stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 57,717 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,970 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 14,877 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 26.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company's stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC NASDAQ: PSNY is an electric performance car company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of premium electric vehicles. Established as an offshoot of Volvo Car Group’s high-performance Polestar division, the company focuses on delivering a blend of Scandinavian design, advanced electric powertrains and cutting-edge connectivity features.

The roots of Polestar date back to 1996 when it operated as Volvo’s in-house tuning and motorsport arm.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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