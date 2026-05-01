Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNY) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Polestar Automotive Holding UK to post earnings of ($1.9560) per share and revenue of $749.30 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, April 17, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ PSNY opened at $18.49 on Friday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PSNY. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 12.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,893 shares of the company's stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 57,717 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 45.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,970 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 14,877 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 26.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the company's stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company's stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC NASDAQ: PSNY is an electric performance car company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of premium electric vehicles. Established as an offshoot of Volvo Car Group’s high-performance Polestar division, the company focuses on delivering a blend of Scandinavian design, advanced electric powertrains and cutting-edge connectivity features.

The roots of Polestar date back to 1996 when it operated as Volvo’s in-house tuning and motorsport arm.

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