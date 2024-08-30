Free Trial
→ AI expert reveals new Nvidia prediction (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)

Polestar Lives to Fight Another Day After Q2 Earnings

Leo Miller
Written by Leo Miller | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
August 30, 2024
Polestar 2 SUV vehicle at charging station

Key Points

  • Polestar's stock has been absolutely hammered since it went public back in 2022.
  • Negative gross margins are particularly concerning, but progress was made in the quarter.
  • The infusion of a new product might be able to get the company back on its feet.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive NASDAQ: PSNY is an electric vehicle company that has seen a shock to its share price over the past 52 weeks. Prior to its recent earnings release, shares were down 70%. Since going public in June 2022, shares have gone straight down, losing 91% of their value.

The NASDAQ issued a warning that it may delist the shares if they don't turn things around soon. It needs to hold its stock price above $1 for at least 10 business days before Jan. 2, 2025, to prevent this possibility.

Let’s examine the company’s operations and trends in its financials and cover some relevant news about the firm. We’ll look at its Aug. 29 earnings report and consider how the company might pull itself out of its hole.

Polestar Has Floundered in Recent Years, and Tariffs Won’t Help

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Today

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stock logo
PSNYPSNY 90-day performance
Polestar Automotive Holding UK
$1.07
+0.13 (+13.83%)
(As of 08/29/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$0.61
$3.88
Price Target
$1.77
Add to Watchlist

Polestar is a luxury electric car company, first established by Volvo Cars OTCMKTS: VLVLY and the Chinese Geely Group OTCMKTS: GELYY conglomerate. Polestar has since spun off as its own entity, but the firms still hold large stakes in the business. The company operates as one reportable segment but breaks down its revenue by type and geography.

In 2023, vehicle sales made up 98% of the firm’s total revenue. Items like software sales and vehicle leasing made up very small portions of revenue. European countries dominate sales geographically. However, the United States is the second largest revenue source by country, behind the United Kingdom.

Polestar has been moving in the wrong direction in terms of revenues and profitability. As of Q1 2024, the last twelve months' revenues were down nearly 15%, the worst reading the company has ever posted on that metric. Revenues for Q1 were down 36% from a year ago. The company has also lost over $1.4 billion over that time.

Gross profit margin has turned negative, an especially concerning sign. The average selling price of one of Polestar’s cars was around $48,000 last quarter. The company’s -9% gross margin means that it spent $52,600 on just the labor and materials to manufacture that vehicle. So, it lost $4,600 on every car it sold, not including things like paying its sales team or research and development.


And it’s not like Polestar is just the victim of a trend in the electric vehicle industry. Nearly every other electric automaker trading in the United States saw revenues grow last quarter. Even traditionally gas-powered car makers like Ford NYSE: F and Toyota NYSE: TM saw their EV sales spike by 86% last quarter.

To add insult to injury, the United States, the EU, and Canada have all announced tariffs on electric vehicles made in China, like Polestar’s. The United States and Canada will now add tariffs of 100% on these cars, effectively doubling their price. The EU will impose a 20% tariff on Polestar. This would seemingly make Polestar's already expensive cars utterly uncompetitive in the U.S. and Canadian markets.

Q2 Earnings Provide Some Respite for Polestar

Shares rose 15% after Polestar’s Q2 earnings report to above $1. The company saw significant profitability improvement. It beat estimates on its operating loss, which came in at $242 million, compared to $296 million expected. However, revenues fell 17% and were $67 million lower than expected. The most significant improvement was in its gross margin, which improved to -0.7% from -9% last quarter. This is good to see, but sustained improvement is key to having confidence in the company. Its new products might just be what it needs.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Price Chart for Friday, August, 30, 2024

Can New SUVs Save Polestar?

A saving grace for Polestar could be its new vehicles. The company began production of the Polestar 3 in South Carolina in August. It plans to begin producing the Polestar 4 in mid-2025 in South Korea. These manufacturing locations will allow the vehicles to avoid those arduous tariffs.

Polestar's range of vehicles also includes SUVs, which typically have higher margins than sedans like the Polestar 2, the firm’s most popular vehicle. The introduction of these new products has been a key part of the company’s long-term strategy for years now.

With the first Polestar 3 delivered last June, the company’s results next quarter should be significant. They will give the first true look at how successful its new vehicle is and whether its sales are actually improving margins.

Should you invest $1,000 in Polestar Automotive Holding UK right now?

Before you consider Polestar Automotive Holding UK, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Polestar Automotive Holding UK wasn't on the list.

While Polestar Automotive Holding UK currently has a "Reduce" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Wondering when you'll finally be able to invest in SpaceX, StarLink, or The Boring Company? Click the link below to learn when Elon Musk will let these companies finally IPO.

Get This Free Report
Leo Miller
About The Author

Leo Miller

Contributing Author

Fundamental Analysis, Economics, Industry and Sector Analysis

Learn More about Leo Miller
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Geely Automobile (GELYY)
0 of 5 stars
0.00 / 5 stars		$22.18+2.0%2.30%N/AN/A
AB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY)
3.6692 of 5 stars
3.67 / 5 stars		$26.24+0.5%4.31%11.07HoldN/A
Ford Motor (F)
3.9518 of 5 stars
3.95 / 5 stars		$11.12+0.7%5.40%11.46Hold$13.48
Toyota Motor (TM)
4.0563 of 5 stars
4.06 / 5 stars		$187.620.0%2.72%7.39HoldN/A
Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNY)
0.8942 of 5 stars
0.89 / 5 stars		$1.07+13.2%N/AN/AReduce$1.77
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
Central Bank Gold Heist In Progress
How likely is a Trump victory? Polymarket (the world's largest prediction market) gives Trump a 63% chance ...
Colonial Metals | Sponsored
7 Mighty Medical Stocks That Will Keep Getting Stronger
Medical stocks are a broad category that covers pharmaceutical companies, health insurers, medical technology ...
MarketBeat
What Is the $7,882 Stimulus Payment 2024?
Biden’s government just announced a new government "stimulus program"... And it could hand you a payment fo...
Angel Publishing | Sponsored
The Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now
With recent disruptions in the international energy markets, there has been a renewed attention on public ener...
MarketBeat
AI expert reveals new Nvidia prediction
Everyone’s talking about AI right now, but I’ve been talking about it for years. And now I’ve just released...
Brownstone Research | Sponsored
7 Chip Stocks Leading the AI Revolution
Artificial intelligence (AI) has been around for longer than many investors may think. However, the launch of ...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

Tech Expert Weighs In: Why NVIDIA’s Stock Dropped After Earnings
Buy the Dip In NVIDIA, Be Prepared for Volatility
Disney’s Magic Return? Here’s What’s Ahead For The Stock

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines