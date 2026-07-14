Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.20 and traded as low as C$17.51. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$17.73, with a volume of 13,774 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBL. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$41.00 to C$32.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial cut Pollard Banknote from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$29.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Stock Up 0.9%

The company has a market capitalization of C$479.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company's 50-day moving average is C$16.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.20.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. Pollard Banknote had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 4.47%.The business had revenue of C$141.64 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 2.0250184 EPS for the current year.

Pollard Banknote Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Pollard Banknote's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Ltd is principally engaged in the manufacturing, development, and sale of lottery and charitable gaming products throughout the world. Its operating segments are Lotteries and charitable gaming and eGaming systems. It provides instant tickets and lottery services including licensed products, distribution, SureTrack lottery management system, retail telephone selling, marketing, iLottery, digital products, Social InstantsTM, retail management services, and instant ticket vending machines.

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