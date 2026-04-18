Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) Raised to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PONY. HSBC began coverage on Pony AI in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $16.60 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research cut Pony AI from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Pony AI in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Pony AI from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Pony AI in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pony AI currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.58.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on Pony AI

Pony AI Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PONY opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 6.34. Pony AI has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79.

Institutional Trading of Pony AI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pony AI during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pony AI during the second quarter worth about $206,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pony AI during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Pony AI by 4.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 265,503 shares of the company's stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pony AI during the second quarter worth about $64,000.

About Pony AI

Pony.ai develops autonomous driving technologies for passenger and goods transportation. The company offers an end-to-end self-driving stack that combines perception, planning and control systems with proprietary hardware and software. Pony.ai’s solutions support robotaxi services and advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) deployments across urban and suburban environments.

Founded in late 2016 by James Peng and Sean Gong, Pony.ai operates research and development centers in Fremont, California, as well as in Guangzhou and Beijing, China.

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