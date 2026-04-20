Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Cut to $226.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $229.00 to $226.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "underperform" rating on the specialty retailer's stock. Bank of America's price target suggests a potential downside of 0.71% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on POOL. Cfra raised shares of Pool from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pool from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $246.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $273.67.

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Pool Price Performance

POOL stock opened at $227.62 on Monday. Pool has a one year low of $195.49 and a one year high of $345.00. The company's fifty day moving average price is $220.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). Pool had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.67%.The company had revenue of $982.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $999.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Pool's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pool

In other Pool news, CFO Melanie M. Hart sold 2,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,580. The trade was a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Romain Kenneth G. St purchased 5,560 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,215,805.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 82,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,115,716.15. The trade was a 7.19% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pool

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Pool by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation's extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company's product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

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