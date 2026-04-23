Pool Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Pool NASDAQ: POOL reported a stronger-than-expected start to fiscal 2026, driven by steady maintenance demand, improving trends in select discretionary categories, and continued growth in its digital and proprietary product initiatives. Management said the pool industry remains in a “period of stabilization,” with measured consumer discretionary spending but consistent activity tied to the installed base of existing pools.

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First-quarter results and full-year outlook

President and CEO Peter Arvan said the company delivered “a solid start” to the year, citing 6% sales growth, 7% operating income growth, and a 10 basis-point operating margin expansion that exceeded internal expectations for the seasonally smallest and most weather-sensitive quarter.

Chief Financial Officer Melanie Hart said first-quarter net sales rose 6% versus the prior-year period, reflecting approximately:

~3% from pricing,

from pricing, ~2% from volume across maintenance and discretionary categories, and

from volume across maintenance and discretionary categories, and ~1% from customer early buys and foreign currency translation.

PoolCorp reiterated its full-year diluted EPS guidance range of $10.87 to $11.17, which includes a $0.02 accounting-related (“ASU”) benefit realized in the first quarter. Arvan said the strong start “reinforces rather than changes” the company’s full-year view.

Regional and category performance

Arvan highlighted geographic divergence in first-quarter results. California sales grew 10% and Texas grew 7%, which he attributed to constructive weather and strong maintenance demand. Arizona rose 1%, while Florida declined 1%, which he said reflected steady maintenance activity offset by weather and “some softness on the irrigation side in Florida.”

In other businesses, Arvan noted Horizon net sales declined 2%, in line with the discretionary environment. In Europe, sales increased 5% in local currency, which management said built on improving trends exiting 2025.

By product category, management described broad-based growth:

Chemicals grew 8% on strong volume, with contributions from proprietary and private-label lines.

grew on strong volume, with contributions from proprietary and private-label lines. Building materials rose 5% , which Hart said continued momentum seen in the back half of 2025 and was tracking ahead of permit data, even as permits remained below prior-year levels through the first quarter.

rose , which Hart said continued momentum seen in the back half of 2025 and was tracking ahead of permit data, even as permits remained below prior-year levels through the first quarter. Equipment increased 7% on price and solid volume. Hart called the equipment outperformance a “very pleasant surprise,” while also noting it pressured gross margin due to lower relative margins in equipment versus other categories.

increased on price and solid volume. Hart called the equipment outperformance a “very pleasant surprise,” while also noting it pressured gross margin due to lower relative margins in equipment versus other categories. Commercial was flat due largely to project timing but “exited the quarter with slight growth,” according to Arvan.

Margins, expenses, and early buy dynamics

Hart said first-quarter gross margin was 29%, down about 20 basis points year over year. She attributed the change primarily to product mix (particularly strong equipment growth), inbound freight tied to seasonal stocking, and increased early buy activity. Early buy programs typically include modest discounts, Hart said, and therefore carry somewhat lower margins than in-season business.

Operating expenses were $247 million, up 5%, driven by greenfield locations opened after March of last year, technology costs, and inflation. Hart said the 2026 operating plan is focused on improving efficiency across more than 50 greenfield locations opened over the past five years and leveraging ongoing investments in Pool360.

Operating income was $83 million, up $5 million, or 7%. Diluted EPS was $1.45, up $0.03 year over year, though Hart noted the prior-year quarter included a $0.10 ASU benefit compared to $0.02 this quarter. Excluding ASU impacts in both periods, Hart said diluted EPS rose $0.11, or 8%.

Inventory build, balance sheet, and capital allocation

Inventory at quarter-end was $1.7 billion, up 14% year over year and roughly $200 million higher than year-end, reflecting seasonal early buy programs, stocking for new locations and acquisitions, new product introductions, and cost inflation. Hart said some purchases were made opportunistically ahead of current-season price increases. Arvan characterized the inventory profile as “extremely healthy,” emphasizing that inventory dollars were concentrated in fast-moving products.

The company ended the quarter with total debt of about $1.2 billion and a leverage ratio of 1.7x, which Hart said remains within the firm’s stated range. Net cash provided by operations was $25.7 million versus $27.2 million a year earlier, mainly due to higher inventory purchases.

PoolCorp repurchased about $64 million of shares during the quarter, with $271 million remaining under its current authorization. Hart said the company expects interest expense of $49 million to $51 million for the year, reflecting incremental borrowings tied to repurchases, and said the second quarter is expected to have the highest interest expense following early buy payments.

Key themes from Q&A: demand signals, replacement cycle, pricing, and Pool360

During the Q&A, Arvan said commentary from pool builders remains mixed early in the year—ranging from “very optimistic” to still working to secure contracts—though he characterized the overall environment as “relatively unchanged with some green shoots.” He also said April trends were “as expected” versus the company’s plan.

On chemicals, Arvan discussed traction for PoolCorp’s private-label lines such as REGAL and EZ Clor, noting that dealers often switch programs after the season rather than during it. Hart added that while chemical pricing moderated from levels seen at the beginning of the quarter, the company was not seeing a significant impact on consolidated net sales, and Arvan described chemical prices as “fairly stable” from the company’s vantage point.

Arvan also pointed to a potential tailwind in equipment replacement, citing longer life cycles for variable speed pumps compared with single-speed pumps, and longer-lasting LED pool lights compared with incandescent. He said early variable-speed installations following 2018 regulation could be “start[ing] coming into the replacement cycle,” which he described as encouraging.

On pricing, Hart said first-quarter results included an incremental benefit from tariff-related mid-season price actions implemented at the end of April last year, but she expects pricing to normalize to 1% to 2% for the remainder of the year, reflecting current-year cost increases. She also said vendor price increase notices are “not as widespread” as they were at the same time last year.

Pool360 represented 13% of net sales in the first quarter, up from 12.5% a year earlier. Arvan said adoption varies by region and branch, with some locations exceeding 30% utilization. He said the company ended last year at 17% for the full year and sees potential for the company to exceed 25% over time, while emphasizing the importance of remaining flexible to customer preferences.

About Pool NASDAQ: POOL

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation's extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company's product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

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