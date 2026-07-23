Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.63, FiscalAI reports. Popular had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 20.10%.The firm had revenue of $846.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share.

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Popular Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Popular stock opened at $171.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.83 and a 200 day moving average of $145.56. Popular has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $175.12.

Popular Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Popular's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Popular News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Popular this week:

Positive Sentiment: Popular reported second-quarter 2026 net income of $278 million, up 13% from a year ago, and EPS of $4.35, which beat Wall Street’s estimate of $3.72. The earnings beat suggests stronger-than-expected profitability for Popular, Inc. (BPOP) .

Popular reported second-quarter 2026 net income of $278 million, up 13% from a year ago, and EPS of $4.35, which beat Wall Street’s estimate of $3.72. The earnings beat suggests stronger-than-expected profitability for . Positive Sentiment: The company announced capital actions that include a higher quarterly common stock dividend and a new share buyback program, both of which are typically viewed as signals of confidence in balance-sheet strength and future cash generation. Popular Announces Capital Actions

The company announced capital actions that include a higher quarterly common stock dividend and a new share buyback program, both of which are typically viewed as signals of confidence in balance-sheet strength and future cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Popular also disclosed a leadership transition, with CEO Javier D. Ferrer set to retire and a succession plan in place. Because the transition is being managed alongside strong results and capital returns, it may be seen as orderly rather than disruptive. Popular unveils capital plan and leadership transition

Popular also disclosed a leadership transition, with CEO Javier D. Ferrer set to retire and a succession plan in place. Because the transition is being managed alongside strong results and capital returns, it may be seen as orderly rather than disruptive. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue came in below analyst expectations at $846.92 million versus the $878.41 million consensus, which slightly tempers the headline earnings beat. Popular: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Revenue came in below analyst expectations at $846.92 million versus the $878.41 million consensus, which slightly tempers the headline earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: The CEO retirement introduces some execution risk, even though the company has framed it as a planned transition. Popular Announces CEO Retirement and Leadership Transition

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria Cristin Gonzalez-Noguera sold 6,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $920,762.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,255 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,671,480.05. This represents a 35.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alejandro M. Sanchez sold 300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.36, for a total value of $45,108.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,960 shares in the company, valued at $595,425.60. This trade represents a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,870 in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Xponance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the bank's stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the bank's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Popular by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,647 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Popular by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 674 shares of the bank's stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Popular from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Popular from $141.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Popular from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $177.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on BPOP

About Popular

Popular, Inc, headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is a financial holding company and a leading provider of banking services in the United States mainland and Puerto Rico. Through its primary subsidiaries—Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular Bank—the company delivers comprehensive commercial and consumer banking solutions. It offers deposit products, lending facilities, cash management services and payment-processing solutions designed for individuals, small businesses and large corporations.

The company's product suite encompasses checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential and commercial mortgage loans, business lines of credit and credit cards.

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