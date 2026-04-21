Porch Group (PRCH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Porch Group to post earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $93.9920 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 0.72%.The firm had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.13 million. On average, analysts expect Porch Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Porch Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $993.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.60 and a beta of 3.09. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Porch Group news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman sold 145,882 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $997,832.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,163,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,396,117. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 17,697 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $121,047.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 398,656 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,726,807.04. This represents a 4.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 563,802 shares of company stock valued at $3,956,309. 23.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Porch Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 448.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,795,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,018 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Porch Group by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,050,000 shares of the company's stock worth $46,106,000 after buying an additional 2,867,084 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Porch Group by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,084,265 shares of the company's stock worth $9,899,000 after buying an additional 786,583 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Porch Group during the third quarter valued at about $12,747,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the third quarter valued at about $8,866,000. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Porch Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised Porch Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Porch Group

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a technology-driven home services platform designed to connect homeowners with professional contractors, maintenance providers and home improvement specialists. Through its online marketplace and proprietary software solutions, Porch enables users to research, compare and book services ranging from home repairs and remodeling to maintenance and renovations. The company's platform integrates detailed provider profiles, customer reviews and real-time appointment scheduling to streamline the process of sourcing and managing home projects.

In addition to its core marketplace, Porch offers software products tailored for service professionals.

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