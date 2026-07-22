Porch Group (PRCH) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Porch Group to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $122.2050 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 115.59% and a negative net margin of 3.41%.The business had revenue of $109.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.72 million. On average, analysts expect Porch Group to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Porch Group Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49. Porch Group has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.35 and a beta of 3.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens started coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $16.25 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Porch Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Porch Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Porch Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Porch Group

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 62,344 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $609,724.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,990,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,469,094.90. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Matt Ehrlichman sold 120,368 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $1,177,199.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,972,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $156,206,942.40. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,593,228 shares of company stock worth $15,658,844 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.78% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Porch Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 444.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 48.48% of the company's stock.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a technology-driven home services platform designed to connect homeowners with professional contractors, maintenance providers and home improvement specialists. Through its online marketplace and proprietary software solutions, Porch enables users to research, compare and book services ranging from home repairs and remodeling to maintenance and renovations. The company's platform integrates detailed provider profiles, customer reviews and real-time appointment scheduling to streamline the process of sourcing and managing home projects.

In addition to its core marketplace, Porch offers software products tailored for service professionals.

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