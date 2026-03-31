Free Trial
→ What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax This Year? (From SmartAsset) (Ad)tc pixel

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Portland General Electric logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analyst consensus “Hold”: 12 brokerages rate Portland General Electric a consensus Hold (1 sell, 9 hold, 2 buy) with an average 1-year price target of $50.17.
  • Mixed results: the company missed quarterly EPS ($0.47 vs. $0.59 expected) but issued FY2026 guidance of 3.330–3.530 EPS, above analysts’ ~3.21 projection.
  • Income profile: PGE declared a $0.525 quarterly dividend (annualized $2.10), representing a 4.0% yield and a payout ratio of about 75.8%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in April.

Shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.1667.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered Portland General Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Loop Capital set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE POR opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $39.54 and a one year high of $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.31 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 8.56%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.530 EPS. Analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Portland General Electric's payout ratio is presently 75.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 4,969 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $266,139.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,298.36. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,020,573 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $624,857,000 after buying an additional 513,517 shares during the period. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 24.1% during the second quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 5,459,258 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $221,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,728,784 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $229,333,000 after acquiring an additional 156,164 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 1,342.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,643,134 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $222,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551,731 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $170,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,450 shares in the last quarter.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric NYSE: POR is an investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Tigard, Oregon, with roots tracing back to the late 19th century. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a broad territory in Oregon, primarily encompassing the Portland metropolitan area and surrounding regions.

As one of Oregon's largest electric utilities, Portland General Electric operates a diverse portfolio of generation assets, including hydroelectric facilities, natural gas–fired plants and renewable energy sources.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Portland General Electric Right Now?

Before you consider Portland General Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Portland General Electric wasn't on the list.

While Portland General Electric currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Microsoft’s Next AI Leg: Can MSFT Still Outperform From Here?
Microsoft’s Next AI Leg: Can MSFT Still Outperform From Here?
By Chris Markoch | March 24, 2026
tc pixel
Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
ASML’s $8B Deal: More Than a Purchase, It's a Prophecy
ASML’s $8B Deal: More Than a Purchase, It's a Prophecy
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 25, 2026
Blue Owl’s Risk/Reward Profile Is Almost Too Good to Be True
Blue Owl’s Risk/Reward Profile Is Almost Too Good to Be True
By Sam Quirke | March 29, 2026
The Silicon Squeeze: AI Pricing Power Lifts Chip Stocks
The Silicon Squeeze: AI Pricing Power Lifts Chip Stocks
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 26, 2026
tc pixel
Will you be ready for Elon’s master plan?
Will you be ready for Elon’s master plan?
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 30, 2026
S&P 500 Fires Buy Signal With 100% Accuracy Rate: What Comes Next
S&P 500 Fires Buy Signal With 100% Accuracy Rate: What Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | March 25, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: March‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: March's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These 3 Obscure Stocks Are Seeing Urgent Institutional Buying
These 3 Obscure Stocks Are Seeing Urgent Institutional Buying
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
AI Just Made Drones Smarter | Here‘s How to Profit Now
AI Just Made Drones Smarter | Here's How to Profit Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines