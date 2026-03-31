Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.1667.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered Portland General Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Loop Capital set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE POR opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $39.54 and a one year high of $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.31 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 8.56%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.530 EPS. Analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Portland General Electric's payout ratio is presently 75.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 4,969 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $266,139.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,298.36. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,020,573 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $624,857,000 after buying an additional 513,517 shares during the period. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 24.1% during the second quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 5,459,258 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $221,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,728,784 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $229,333,000 after acquiring an additional 156,164 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 1,342.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,643,134 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $222,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551,731 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $170,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,450 shares in the last quarter.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric NYSE: POR is an investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Tigard, Oregon, with roots tracing back to the late 19th century. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a broad territory in Oregon, primarily encompassing the Portland metropolitan area and surrounding regions.

As one of Oregon's largest electric utilities, Portland General Electric operates a diverse portfolio of generation assets, including hydroelectric facilities, natural gas–fired plants and renewable energy sources.

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