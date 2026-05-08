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Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:BCIC) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Portman Ridge Finance logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Portman Ridge declared a $0.09 monthly dividend payable July 31 to shareholders of record on July 15, implying an annualized yield of 13.3%.
  • The firm reported quarterly EPS of $0.55, beating analysts' $0.32 estimate, with ROE of 12.91% and a net margin of 18.79%; analysts expect about 1.55 EPS for the year.
  • Portman Ridge is a business development company focused on middle‑market loans and equity co‑investments, with a market cap near $100.7 million, a P/E of 14.26 and a 52‑week range of $7.11–$13.50.
  • Five stocks we like better than Portman Ridge Finance.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:BCIC - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Performance

Shares of BCIC stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. Portman Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:BCIC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 18.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Portman Ridge Finance

(Get Free Report)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business. It primarily invests in healthcare, cargo transport, manufacturing, industrial & environmental services, logistics & distribution, media & telecommunications, real estate, education, automotive, agriculture, aerospace/defense, packaging, electronics, finance, non-durable consumer, consumer products, business services, utilities, insurance, and food and beverage sectors.

See Also

Dividend History for Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:BCIC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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