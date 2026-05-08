Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:BCIC) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:BCIC - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th.

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Portman Ridge Finance Stock Performance

Shares of BCIC stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. Portman Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:BCIC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 18.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business. It primarily invests in healthcare, cargo transport, manufacturing, industrial & environmental services, logistics & distribution, media & telecommunications, real estate, education, automotive, agriculture, aerospace/defense, packaging, electronics, finance, non-durable consumer, consumer products, business services, utilities, insurance, and food and beverage sectors.

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