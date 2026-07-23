POSCO (PKX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

POSCO (NYSE:PKX - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect POSCO to announce earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $11.9565 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 2:00 AM ET.

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POSCO (NYSE:PKX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. POSCO had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 1.34%. On average, analysts expect POSCO to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

POSCO Stock Performance

NYSE PKX opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average of $62.85. POSCO has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $92.40.

Institutional Trading of POSCO

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKX. Arax Advisory Partners raised its stake in POSCO by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 2,419 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in POSCO by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,302 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in POSCO by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,636 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Xponance LLC increased its holdings in POSCO by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of POSCO by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PKX. UBS Group raised shares of POSCO from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research raised POSCO from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered POSCO from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut POSCO from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, POSCO currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on POSCO

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO NYSE: PKX is a South Korea–based integrated steel producer founded in 1968 as Pohang Iron and Steel Company. Headquartered in Pohang, the company grew rapidly as part of South Korea's industrialization program and developed large, integrated steelworks—most notably in Pohang and Gwangyang—that helped establish POSCO among the world's largest steelmakers. It is structured as a diversified industrial group with steelmaking at its core and a range of downstream and trading businesses.

The company's primary activities include ironmaking and steelmaking, producing a wide array of steel products such as hot-rolled and cold-rolled sheets, coated steels, plates, stainless and special steels, long products (bars and wire rods), and seamless pipes.

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