Post (NYSE:POST) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $102.99, but opened at $96.46. Post shares last traded at $98.4060, with a volume of 272,833 shares trading hands.

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Key Post News

Here are the key news stories impacting Post this week:

Positive Sentiment: EPS beat and solid profitability — Post reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter (above consensus) with adjusted EBITDA and net earnings that supported management’s affirmed FY26 EBITDA range, which offsets some top-line concerns. Post Holdings Reports Results & Affirms Outlook

EPS beat and solid profitability — Post reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter (above consensus) with adjusted EBITDA and net earnings that supported management’s affirmed FY26 EBITDA range, which offsets some top-line concerns. Positive Sentiment: New buyback plan announced — Management disclosed a repurchase program alongside the quarter results, which is shareholder-friendly and can support the stock by reducing float and returning capital. Post Holdings Announces CEO Transition and New Buyback Plan

New buyback plan announced — Management disclosed a repurchase program alongside the quarter results, which is shareholder-friendly and can support the stock by reducing float and returning capital. Neutral Sentiment: Planned CEO transition — Robert Vitale will move to Executive Chairman on Oct. 1, 2026, with Nicolas Catoggio promoted to President & CEO. The handover appears orderly (internal succession), which reduces execution risk, but leadership changes can create near-term uncertainty until investors see continuity in strategy. Post Holdings Announces Executive Transition

Planned CEO transition — Robert Vitale will move to Executive Chairman on Oct. 1, 2026, with Nicolas Catoggio promoted to President & CEO. The handover appears orderly (internal succession), which reduces execution risk, but leadership changes can create near-term uncertainty until investors see continuity in strategy. Negative Sentiment: Revenue slightly missed estimates — Net sales were $2.04B vs. consensus near $2.07B, a modest miss that undercuts the EPS beat and likely explains the muted/negative market reaction as investors focus on demand trends in key segments. Post Q2 Results Summary (MarketBeat)

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Post from $127.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Post from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Post from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Post from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Post from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $124.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Post

Post Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Post (NYSE:POST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.19. Post had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 3.82%.The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 6,983 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $798,226.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,434,002.83. This represents a 24.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,071,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $303,678,000 after buying an additional 114,677 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company's stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company that operates as a holding company for a diverse portfolio of food and beverage brands. The company's principal activities include the production, marketing and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal, refrigerated and frozen foods, and nutritional beverages. Through its operating segments—Post Consumer Brands, Foodservice, Refrigerated Side Dishes & Bakery, and Active Nutrition—Post Holdings delivers a broad array of products to retail grocers, convenience stores, foodservice operators and e-commerce channels.

The Post Consumer Brands segment features a variety of hot and cold cereals under names such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Shredded Wheat and Pebbles.

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