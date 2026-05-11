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Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
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Key Points

  • Wall Street sentiment is positive: Postal Realty Trust has an average analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from eight analysts, with a consensus 12-month price target of about $22.21.
  • Recent earnings topped expectations: The company reported $0.11 EPS and $26.65 million in revenue for the latest quarter, both slightly above analyst estimates.
  • Dividend remains a key draw: Postal Realty Trust announced a quarterly dividend of $0.245 per share, equal to an annualized yield of about 4.2%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.2083.

PSTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $22.25 to $23.25 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Postal Realty Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 23,238 shares of the company's stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 21,716 shares of the company's stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 16,080 shares of the company's stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company's stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the company's stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $23.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $638.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company's 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.43 million. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.53%. Postal Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Postal Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Postal Realty Trust's payout ratio is presently 192.16%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties net-leased primarily to the United States Postal Service and other government agencies. The trust focuses on facilities that support mail processing, distribution and retail operations, targeting assets that offer long-term, inflation-protected lease structures.

The company’s portfolio includes post offices, distribution centers and mail processing facilities located throughout the contiguous United States.

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Analyst Recommendations for Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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