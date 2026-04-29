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Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Posts Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Potomac Bancshares logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Potomac Bancshares reported quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share, according to the company’s announcement.
  • Shares rose about 1.9% to $20.25 on Wednesday amid light trading; the stock has a market cap of $90.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, with a one-year range of $15.88–$20.89.
  • Potomac Bancshares is the holding company for Potomac Bank, a relationship-driven community bank focused on deposit products and commercial lending to small and mid-sized businesses, nonprofits, and local governments.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Potomac Bancshares Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of PTBS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.25. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929. Potomac Bancshares has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $20.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.21.

About Potomac Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Potomac Bancshares, Inc serves as the bank holding company for Potomac Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's primary business activities include accepting deposits, extending credit, and providing payment and treasury management solutions. Deposit offerings encompass checking, savings, money market, and certificate accounts, while lending products cover commercial real estate, construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Potomac Bank emphasizes relationship-driven banking, tailoring its services to small and mid-sized businesses, nonprofit organizations, and local government agencies.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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