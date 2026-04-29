Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Posts Earnings Results

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

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Potomac Bancshares Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of PTBS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.25. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929. Potomac Bancshares has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $20.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.21.

About Potomac Bancshares

Potomac Bancshares, Inc serves as the bank holding company for Potomac Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's primary business activities include accepting deposits, extending credit, and providing payment and treasury management solutions. Deposit offerings encompass checking, savings, money market, and certificate accounts, while lending products cover commercial real estate, construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Potomac Bank emphasizes relationship-driven banking, tailoring its services to small and mid-sized businesses, nonprofit organizations, and local government agencies.

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