Powell Industries (POWL) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Powell Industries to announce earnings of $1.49 per share and revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.09). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 16.51%.The company had revenue of $296.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Powell Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Powell Industries alerts: Sign Up

Powell Industries Price Performance

POWL opened at $232.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.13. Powell Industries has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $328.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.16.

Powell Industries Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Powell Industries's dividend payout ratio is 7.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.55, for a total transaction of $1,072,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 517,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $124,937,631.15. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.64, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 78,900 shares in the company, valued at $22,458,096. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,088 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,066. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Virtus Advisers LLC grew its position in Powell Industries by 302.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Powell Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Glj Research raised Powell Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Powell Industries from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Powell Industries from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Powell Industries from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $236.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Powell Industries

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc is an industrial electrical engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and integration of customized power control and distribution solutions. The firm's offerings range from medium‐voltage switchgear and power control centers to bus duct, motor control centers and specialty transformers. Powell also provides automation systems, protective relaying, metering, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) platforms, and turnkey engineering services to help clients manage critical power infrastructure.

Serving the oil and gas, petrochemical, refining, utility, mining and industrial sectors, Powell's products are engineered to meet demanding performance, safety and reliability requirements.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Powell Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Powell Industries wasn't on the list.

While Powell Industries currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here