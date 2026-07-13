Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$87.00

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
Power Co. of Canada logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on Power Co. of Canada to C$87.00 from C$86.00 and kept an outperform rating, implying modest downside from the prior close.
  • Other analysts were mixed: several firms, including Desjardins, Scotia, and Jefferies, lifted targets, while TD Securities downgraded the stock from strong-buy to hold. Overall, the shares still carry an average Hold rating with a consensus target of C$83.20.
  • The stock fell 2.4% on Monday to C$88.87, near its 12-month high of C$92.16. Power Co. of Canada recently reported quarterly EPS of C$1.43 on revenue of C$10.96 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.10% from the stock's previous close.

POW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$81.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Scotia increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$79.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$73.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Securities cut shares of Power Co. of Canada from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$83.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Power Co. of Canada

Power Co. of Canada Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock traded down C$2.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$88.87. The company's stock had a trading volume of 674,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,472. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 107.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$84.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$74.56. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$52.97 and a 12 month high of C$92.16.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.93%.The business had revenue of C$10.96 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.9289678 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Power Co. of Canada Right Now?

Before you consider Power Co. of Canada, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Power Co. of Canada wasn't on the list.

While Power Co. of Canada currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
Free: The Crypto Summit That Could Change Your Life
Free: The Crypto Summit That Could Change Your Life
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines