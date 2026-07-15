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Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Reaches New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Power Co. of Canada logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Power Co. of Canada hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$92.00 before last changing hands at C$91.79.
  • Recent analyst updates have been broadly supportive, with several firms raising price targets; the stock now has an average Hold rating and an average target of C$83.20.
  • The company reported quarterly earnings of C$1.43 per share on revenue of C$10.96 billion, while analysts expect full-year EPS of about 4.93.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$92.00 and last traded at C$91.79, with a volume of 338716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$90.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$73.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Scotia upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$79.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TD lowered Power Co. of Canada from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$81.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$83.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on POW

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 107.64. The firm has a market cap of C$57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.73. The stock's fifty day moving average price is C$84.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$74.79.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of C$10.96 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.9289678 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Power Co. of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms.

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