Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities cut shares of Power Integrations from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 6,860 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $573,976.20. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 64,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,386,590.93. The trade was a 9.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Balu Balakrishnan sold 124,287 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $10,743,368.28. Following the sale, the director directly owned 279,516 shares in the company, valued at $24,161,363.04. The trade was a 30.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 335,085 shares of company stock valued at $27,338,789 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 601,468 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $30,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 11,485 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations Price Performance

POWI stock opened at $79.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.57. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $91.18.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.75 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Power Integrations's payout ratio is presently 286.67%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company's products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm's product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

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