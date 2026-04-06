Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $16,254.09 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) VP Gagan Jain sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $16,254.09. Following the sale, the vice president owned 25,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,327,123.08. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gagan Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 25th, Gagan Jain sold 3,481 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $167,853.82.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Gagan Jain sold 157 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $7,156.06.

On Thursday, January 29th, Gagan Jain sold 995 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $46,267.50.

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Power Integrations Stock Performance

POWI traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.44. 804,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,195. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.47, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.30. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.96.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.02 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from Power Integrations's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Power Integrations's payout ratio is currently 220.51%.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 576.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 77.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 849 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,074 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POWI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Power Integrations from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised Power Integrations from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $59.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on POWI

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company's products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm's product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

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