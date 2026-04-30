Power Integrations (POWI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $106.7120 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.02 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Power Integrations's quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Power Integrations to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $69.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.70, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.30. Power Integrations has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $76.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.56.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from Power Integrations's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Power Integrations's payout ratio is currently 220.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on POWI shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on POWI

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Gagan Jain sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $167,853.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 30,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,681.18. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer A. Lloyd sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $154,705.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 76,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,553,616.99. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,557 shares of company stock worth $1,551,652. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Power Integrations by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,970 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $120,870,000 after acquiring an additional 518,284 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Power Integrations by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,423,972 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $86,148,000 after acquiring an additional 162,691 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in Power Integrations by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,064,707 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $73,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Power Integrations by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,479,555 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $52,583,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Power Integrations by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,901 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $41,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company's products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm's product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

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