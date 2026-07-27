Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX) Hits New 52-Week Low - Here's Why

Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSIX - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.29 and last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 166793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSIX shares. Freedom Capital cut Power Solutions International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Power Solutions International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PSIX

Power Solutions International Stock Performance

The business's fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Solutions International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSIX. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Power Solutions International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Power Solutions International by 2,672.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 305 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Power Solutions International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Solutions International Company Profile

Power Solutions International, Inc is a global designer and manufacturer of integrated powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle, industrial and military applications. Headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois, the company develops and assembles advanced diesel engine and transmission packages under the Atlas® brand, combining proprietary engine technology with high-efficiency transmissions to deliver power-dense systems. These solutions are tailored for medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses, construction equipment, generator sets and specialty vehicles.

In addition to complete powertrain systems, the company offers a broad range of component products including diesel engines, transmissions and aftertreatment modules.

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