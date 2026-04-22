Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX) Shares Up 11.1% - Time to Buy?

Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSIX - Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.35 and last traded at $83.9920. 410,997 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 572,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.60.

Get PSIX alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Power Solutions International

Here are the key news stories impacting Power Solutions International this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Lead-plaintiff deadline set for May 19, 2026 for a securities class action covering purchases between May 8, 2025 and March 2, 2026 — investors seeking to lead the suit must file by that date. Bronstein Gewirtz Grossman Notice

Lead-plaintiff deadline set for May 19, 2026 for a securities class action covering purchases between May 8, 2025 and March 2, 2026 — investors seeking to lead the suit must file by that date. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff firms are issuing deadline alerts and investor outreach explaining PSLRA lead-plaintiff procedures — this increases filings but does not itself determine the merits of the underlying claims. Levi & Korsinsky Alert

Multiple plaintiff firms are issuing deadline alerts and investor outreach explaining PSLRA lead-plaintiff procedures — this increases filings but does not itself determine the merits of the underlying claims. Negative Sentiment: A securities class action has been filed alleging investor harm and potential misrepresentations; a filed suit raises the possibility of discovery, legal costs, management distraction, and eventual damages or settlement risk. Bernstein Liebhard Filing Notice

A securities class action has been filed alleging investor harm and potential misrepresentations; a filed suit raises the possibility of discovery, legal costs, management distraction, and eventual damages or settlement risk. Negative Sentiment: At least half a dozen national plaintiff firms (Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Robbins, Schall, Gross Law, Bernstein Liebhard, Rosen again) are actively soliciting clients and preparing lead-plaintiff motions — the coordinated attention amplifies litigation momentum and could increase settlement pressure. Rosen Law Notice Faruqi & Faruqi Alert Robbins LLP Notice

At least half a dozen national plaintiff firms (Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Robbins, Schall, Gross Law, Bernstein Liebhard, Rosen again) are actively soliciting clients and preparing lead-plaintiff motions — the coordinated attention amplifies litigation momentum and could increase settlement pressure. Negative Sentiment: Potential outcomes range from dismissal (limited financial impact) to a costly settlement or judgment (material hit to earnings/cash). Investors should monitor court filings, lead-plaintiff appointment, and any company disclosures about the claims or potential reserves. Rosen Law Follow-up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSIX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Power Solutions International from $110.51 to $92.90 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Power Solutions International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital set a $107.00 price target on shares of Power Solutions International in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Power Solutions International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International Stock Up 12.0%

The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSIX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Power Solutions International in the 1st quarter worth $625,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Power Solutions International in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Power Solutions International by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,097 shares of the company's stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Power Solutions International in the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Power Solutions International in the 2nd quarter worth about $610,000. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International, Inc is a global designer and manufacturer of integrated powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle, industrial and military applications. Headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois, the company develops and assembles advanced diesel engine and transmission packages under the Atlas® brand, combining proprietary engine technology with high-efficiency transmissions to deliver power-dense systems. These solutions are tailored for medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses, construction equipment, generator sets and specialty vehicles.

In addition to complete powertrain systems, the company offers a broad range of component products including diesel engines, transmissions and aftertreatment modules.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Power Solutions International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Power Solutions International wasn't on the list.

While Power Solutions International currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here