PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12, FiscalAI reports. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 9.93%. PPG Industries updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.700-8.100 EPS.

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PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE PPG traded down $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.68. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,078,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.65 and a 200 day moving average of $107.36. PPG Industries has a one year low of $93.39 and a one year high of $133.43.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. PPG Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 3,594 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $447,848.34. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 15,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,949,025.01. This trade represents a 18.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chancey E. Hagerty sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $260,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,477 shares in the company, valued at $979,856.43. The trade was a 20.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,611 shares of company stock worth $14,647,371. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,829,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,314,529,000 after purchasing an additional 565,523 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 15.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,946,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $414,779,000 after buying an additional 535,095 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PPG Industries by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,597,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $368,638,000 after acquiring an additional 199,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,520,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $360,738,000 after acquiring an additional 176,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,859,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $292,995,000 after acquiring an additional 49,509 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research upgraded PPG Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on PPG Industries from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $120.86.

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About PPG Industries

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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