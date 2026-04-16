PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $114.00 to $119.00. The stock had previously closed at $107.72, but opened at $116.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. PPG Industries shares last traded at $113.5810, with a volume of 429,029 shares traded.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on PPG Industries from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research raised PPG Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $120.50.

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Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 78,095 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $10,230,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chancey E. Hagerty sold 2,250 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $260,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $979,856.43. This trade represents a 20.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,647,371. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

More PPG Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting PPG Industries this week:

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 8,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Stock Up 5.3%

The business's 50 day moving average price is $113.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.77 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 22.30%. PPG Industries's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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