PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.700-8.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised PPG Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $120.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE:PPG traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.68. 2,078,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,345. PPG Industries has a one year low of $93.39 and a one year high of $133.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 9.93%.PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 8 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. PPG Industries's payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 3,594 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $447,848.34. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 15,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,025.01. The trade was a 18.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 78,095 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $10,230,445.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,611 shares of company stock worth $14,647,371. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in PPG Industries by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 250 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company's stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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