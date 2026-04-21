PPG Industries (PPG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect PPG Industries to post earnings of $1.71 per share and revenue of $3.8424 billion for the quarter. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 9.93%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect PPG Industries to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $114.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.06. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $93.39 and a 12 month high of $133.43.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. PPG Industries's payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chancey E. Hagerty sold 2,250 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $260,077.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at $979,856.43. The trade was a 20.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 78,095 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $10,230,445.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 113,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,647,371 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 31.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PPG

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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