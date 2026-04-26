Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

PGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Precigen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Precigen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Precigen from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Precigen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

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Precigen Price Performance

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $4.13 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Precigen has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Precigen had a negative net margin of 2,588.21% and a positive return on equity of 2,317.96%. The business had revenue of $4.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 million. Analysts forecast that Precigen will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Precigen

In related news, Director Randal J. Kirk sold 4,772,781 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $15,750,177.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 302,213 shares in the company, valued at $997,302.90. The trade was a 94.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 47.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Precigen during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Precigen during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Precigen during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precigen during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Asempa Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Precigen during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc NASDAQ: PGEN is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines. The company leverages proprietary gene and cell therapy platforms to design targeted therapies for oncology, infectious diseases and rare conditions. Precigen's approach combines synthetic biology, immuno-oncology and microbiome engineering to create precision treatments intended to enhance efficacy while minimizing off-target effects.

The centerpiece of Precigen's technology is its OmniCAR platform, which enables the rapid generation of adaptable chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell products.

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