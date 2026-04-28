Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $5.8830 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.50 million.

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Prelude Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.45. The company's stock had a trading volume of 66,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,613. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $280.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 2,815,315 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $12,499,998.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,808,945 shares in the company, valued at $52,431,715.80. This trade represents a 31.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Bonita bought 2,815,315 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $12,499,998.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,808,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,431,715.80. This represents a 31.30% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prelude Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 361.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,147,044 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 898,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,854 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 60,284 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 529,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 43,946 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $794,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 55,318 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Prelude Therapeutics

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision medicine company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies for genetically defined oncology targets. By leveraging a chemical biology approach, the company aims to deliver targeted treatments that address key drivers of cancer cell growth and survival. Prelude's pipeline emphasizes novel inhibitors designed to engage molecular pathways validated by both preclinical and clinical evidence.

Among Prelude's lead programs is PRT2527, a selective PI3K‐alpha/delta inhibitor in Phase 1 clinical trials for solid tumors harboring PIK3CA and other pathway mutations.

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