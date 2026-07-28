Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$91.34 and traded as low as C$88.98. Premium Brands shares last traded at C$91.03, with a volume of 164,462 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotia increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ventum Financial set a C$124.00 price target on Premium Brands and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Ventum Capital upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$118.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PBH

Premium Brands Stock Up 2.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock's 50 day moving average price is C$88.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$91.34. The company has a market cap of C$4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 101.14, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. Premium Brands had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 2.21%. On average, analysts predict that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 6.039823 earnings per share for the current year.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corp is engaged in specialty food manufacturing, premium food distribution, and wholesale businesses with operations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nevada, and Washington State. The company's business segments include Specialty Foods, Premium Food Distribution, and Corporate. The Specialty Foods segment consists of its specialty food manufacturing businesses, which contributes about two-thirds of the group revenue; the Premium Food Distribution segment consists of the company's distribution and wholesale businesses; the Corporate segment includes the company's head office activities along with its finance and information systems.

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