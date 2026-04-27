President Capital Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $428.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at President Capital from $424.00 to $428.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the electric vehicle producer's stock. President Capital's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. China Renaissance lowered their target price on Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $398.42.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $368.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $385.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.54. Tesla has a one year low of $270.78 and a one year high of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 342.77, a P/E/G ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at $12,166,913.80. The trade was a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 183.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,603 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 24.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 66,692 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $24,793,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $2,000,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Partners lifted its position in Tesla by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 3,758 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here