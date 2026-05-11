Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Hits New 52-Week Low - Should You Sell?

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.74 and last traded at $51.1850, with a volume of 17564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.59.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBH. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PBH

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 16.90%.The company had revenue of $283.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $286.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 1,207 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $66,372.93. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 42,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,354,671.80. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,553 shares of company stock valued at $151,444 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,954,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 547.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 615,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,811,000 after acquiring an additional 520,186 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 606,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,430,000 after acquiring an additional 292,744 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 561,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,639,000 after acquiring an additional 291,425 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 301,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,836,000 after acquiring an additional 229,311 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women's health.

Key brands in Prestige's portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women's health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).

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