5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.84 and traded as high as $1.90. 5E Advanced Materials shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 205,790 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of 5E Advanced Materials from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Research assumed coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $3.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered 5E Advanced Materials from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.75.

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5E Advanced Materials Stock Up 8.8%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $92.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.84.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts expect that 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 5E Advanced Materials

In related news, Director Graham van't Hoff purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $369,759.23. This trade represents a 139.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 67,690 shares of company stock worth $241,118. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth about $137,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in 5E Advanced Materials by 183.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,234 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 44,766 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in 5E Advanced Materials by 59.9% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 79,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

5E Advanced Materials is a development-stage materials company focused on boron and lithium. Its main asset is the Fort Cady project in San Bernardino County, California, where the company is working to develop production of boric acid and other boron products, with lithium as a potential additional product. The company is pursuing an extraction and processing approach intended to recover materials from the Fort Cady deposit. Boron products are used in applications such as glass, agriculture and advanced materials, while lithium is used in battery supply chains.

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