Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $302.98 and last traded at $297.4860, with a volume of 378,532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $300.28.

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Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

Here are a few of the latest headlines about ABBV:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA approved AbbVie’s RINVOQ for adults and adolescents 12 and older with nonsegmental vitiligo, making it the first and only FDA-approved systemic therapy for the condition in the U.S. The new indication could expand RINVOQ’s reach; the company cited Phase 3 improvements in skin repigmentation. Article: AbbVie’s RINVOQ approved for nonsegmental vitiligo

The FDA approved AbbVie’s RINVOQ for adults and adolescents 12 and older with nonsegmental vitiligo, making it the first and only FDA-approved systemic therapy for the condition in the U.S. The new indication could expand RINVOQ’s reach; the company cited Phase 3 improvements in skin repigmentation. Neutral Sentiment: A recent report attributed a 4.2% Tuesday gain partly to a healthcare-sector rally as technology stocks weakened, in addition to the RINVOQ approval. This suggests sector momentum also helped support the shares. Article: Why AbbVie stock rose

A recent report attributed a 4.2% Tuesday gain partly to a healthcare-sector rally as technology stocks weakened, in addition to the RINVOQ approval. This suggests sector momentum also helped support the shares. Neutral Sentiment: AbbVie is recruiting participants for a real-world study related to its ovarian cancer drug. The update provides no study results, so its near-term financial impact is unclear. Article: AbbVie expands real-world evidence study

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on AbbVie from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AbbVie from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings raised AbbVie from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $299.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $525.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.32 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 450.55% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This is a positive change from AbbVie's previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.10%.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Stewart sold 40,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.60, for a total value of $11,925,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 83,171 shares in the company, valued at $24,419,005.60. This represents a 32.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $1,567,106,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $8,297,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 543,924 shares of the company's stock worth $142,285,000 after acquiring an additional 28,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 96,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,299,000 after acquiring an additional 31,053 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and markets medicines for a range of serious health conditions. Its research and product portfolio spans immunology, oncology, neuroscience and other therapeutic areas. Key products include the immunology medicines Skyrizi and Rinvoq, cancer treatments such as Imbruvica and Venclexta, and neuroscience therapies including Botox and Vraylar. Through its Allergan acquisition, AbbVie also offers aesthetics products such as Botox Cosmetic and Juvéderm.

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