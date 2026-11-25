AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) fell 1.9% during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $293.65 and last traded at $294.50. Approximately 6,143,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 6,282,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $300.28.

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Latest AbbVie News

These are some of the ABBV news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA approved AbbVie’s RINVOQ for adults and patients 12 and older with nonsegmental vitiligo. It is the first and only FDA-approved systemic therapy for the condition in the U.S., giving the drug a new potential market. The approval followed positive Phase 3 results, though commercial uptake remains to be seen. AbbVie Gets FDA Approval for Rinvoq in Nonsegmental Vitiligo

The FDA approved AbbVie’s RINVOQ for adults and patients 12 and older with nonsegmental vitiligo. It is the first and only FDA-approved systemic therapy for the condition in the U.S., giving the drug a new potential market. The approval followed positive Phase 3 results, though commercial uptake remains to be seen. Neutral Sentiment: AbbVie reported an update to a recruiting post-marketing safety study for epcoritamab in lymphoma. The notice describes real-world monitoring, not new evidence of improved efficacy or a change in the drug’s outlook. AbbVie’s Epcoritamab Study Adds Real-World Lymphoma Monitoring

AbbVie reported an update to a recruiting post-marketing safety study for epcoritamab in lymphoma. The notice describes real-world monitoring, not new evidence of improved efficacy or a change in the drug’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: After rising alongside the healthcare sector and the RINVOQ approval news, the shares may be seeing some profit-taking. Coverage also noted the stock was near a record high, which could make investors more sensitive to valuation and encourage a pause after recent gains. Why Is AbbVie Stock Up Today? Health Care Rally as Tech Slides

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on AbbVie from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $310.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $258.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $299.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

AbbVie Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $520.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.20. The firm's 50 day moving average is $280.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.32 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 450.55% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from AbbVie's previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. AbbVie's payout ratio is presently 119.10%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Stewart sold 40,619 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.60, for a total value of $11,925,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 83,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,419,005.60. The trade was a 32.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 252.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,489,421 shares of the company's stock worth $8,760,498,000 after purchasing an additional 23,991,451 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $559,736,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $2,905,952,000. Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,560,354,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,567,106,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets medicines for a range of serious health conditions. Its areas of focus include immunology, oncology, neuroscience and eye care. Key products include the immunology medicines Skyrizi and Rinvoq; cancer treatments such as Imbruvica and Venclexta; and neuroscience products including Botox Therapeutic and Ubrelvy. AbbVie also sells Botox Cosmetic and other aesthetic products through its Allergan Aesthetics business.

Further Reading

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