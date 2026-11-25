Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 8.7% during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $8.43 and last traded at $8.3730. 365,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,344,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABSI shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Absci from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Absci in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Absci in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Absci in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Absci from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ABSI

Absci Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.22.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.66 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 8,451.31% and a negative return on equity of 61.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Absci Corporation will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Absci

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABSI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Absci during the second quarter worth approximately $141,112,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Absci by 287.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,945,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Absci by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,434,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,449,000 after buying an additional 59,730 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Absci by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,001,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Absci during the 2nd quarter worth $10,366,000. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company's stock.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is a biotechnology company that uses artificial intelligence and laboratory research to discover and develop biologic drugs. Its platform combines generative AI with experimental testing to design and evaluate potential drug candidates, including antibodies and other protein-based medicines. The company also works with pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners on drug discovery programs and advances its own pipeline of potential therapies. Its approach is intended to connect computational design with laboratory validation, helping assess whether designed molecules have useful properties.

Further Reading

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