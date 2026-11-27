AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $7.48, but opened at $7.11. AdaptHealth shares last traded at $7.5740, with a volume of 22,073 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AHCO. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $10.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.43.

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AdaptHealth Stock Up 1.4%

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm's 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($1.08). AdaptHealth had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $745.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of AdaptHealth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth $3,481,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,973 shares of the company's stock worth $82,353,000 after purchasing an additional 518,274 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 87.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 847,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 395,668 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 582,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 303,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,436 shares of the company's stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 239,933 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth provides home medical equipment, supplies and related services to patients managing chronic conditions and recovering from illness or injury. Its offerings include oxygen and other respiratory equipment, sleep-therapy devices such as CPAP machines, and diabetes supplies, including continuous glucose monitoring products. The company also provides equipment and support for other care needs at home, working with patients, clinicians, hospitals and health plans to help coordinate access to prescribed products and services.

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