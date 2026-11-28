Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.83 and traded as high as $31.20. Advantage Solutions shares last traded at $31.0750, with a volume of 84,296 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADV. Zacks Research upgraded Advantage Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advantage Solutions from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advantage Solutions from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Solutions has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADV

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $396.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.83.

Insider Activity

In other Advantage Solutions news, CEO David Peacock bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 219,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,479,100. This represents a 0.92% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 14.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the second quarter worth about $456,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced sales, marketing and retail services to consumer goods companies and retailers. Its work helps clients promote products, improve in-store execution and connect with shoppers across retail channels. The company's services include sales representation, retail merchandising, brand and shopper marketing, product demonstrations, experiential marketing, analytics and digital commerce support. It works with clients across categories such as food and beverage, household products, health and beauty, and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

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