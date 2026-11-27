Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $10.16, but opened at $11.71. Afya shares last traded at $11.6550, with a volume of 147,421 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFYA has been the subject of several research reports. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Afya to an "outperform" rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Afya from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Afya from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Afya from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $12.60 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Afya from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Afya

Afya Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Transactions at Afya

In other news, insider Santos Welder Ferreira sold 4,161 shares of Afya stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $55,341.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,500. This trade represents a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Afya during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Afya during the second quarter valued at $325,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Afya during the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd lifted its stake in Afya by 37.0% in the third quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 60,114 shares of the company's stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company's stock.

About Afya

Afya Limited is a Brazilian medical education and digital health company. Its education business offers undergraduate medical degree programs, medical residency preparation, postgraduate courses and continuing education for health professionals. The company also provides digital tools and services for medical students and practicing physicians, including clinical reference, practice-management and learning resources. These offerings support professionals at different stages of their medical careers.

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