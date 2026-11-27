AGI Inc (NYSE:AGBK - Get Free Report) shot up 10.3% during trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $5.9470. Approximately 62,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 434,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on AGI from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price target on AGI in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of AGI in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on AGI from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGI has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGBK

AGI Trading Up 13.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $973.97 million and a P/E ratio of 6.55. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

AGI announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 27th that permits the company to buy back 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGI

In other news, CTO Vinicius Birkeland Aloe sold 256,386 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $3,074,068.14. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 176,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,311.77. The trade was a 59.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of AGI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGBK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AGI in the third quarter worth approximately $4,406,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGI in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of AGI during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of AGI during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000.

About AGI

Agibank S.A. is a Brazilian financial services company that combines digital banking with a network of physical service locations. Its offerings include digital accounts, payment services, cards, personal credit and insurance, with a focus on serving individuals across Brazil. The company is particularly known for payroll-deductible loans, including credit products for retirees and public-sector employees. Agibank traces its origins to Agiplan, established in 1999, and adopted the Agibank name as it expanded its digital banking operations.

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